Derry stabbing victim is named

The man who died after yesterday’s stabbing in the Creggan area of Derry was 35 year old Karol Kelly.

He was fatally injured after an altercation involving a number of men in the early hours of yesterday morning in the Grafton Street area.

Three men, aged 19, 20 and 27 were arrested in connection with the incident. Two remain in custody, the 27 year old has been released on police bail.

The PSNI is asking anyone in the Grafton Street or Park Avenue areas of Derry between 2.30am and 3am yesterday to contact them.