Letterkenny Rovers had a 2-0 win over Swilly Rovers today in their Ulster Senior League Clash at the Aura Leisure Centre.

Pajo Rafferty put the hosts ahead on 23 minutes through a penalty, and Chris Flanagan made sure of the points 5 minutes from time.

In the day’s other game, Derry City Reserves were 4-0 winners over Bonagee United.

Sean McBride opened the scoring for Derry before Adrian Delap scored 2. An own-goal gave Derry City Reserves the 4-0 win.