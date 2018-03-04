Irish Water urges customers to conserve water following cold snap

Donegal is among a number counties under Irish Water restrictions following what’s described as unprecedented demand following the cold snap.

Irish Water working, in partnership with Donegal County Council have been assessing water supply schemes across the county today to monitor usage levels and inform decisions about which supplies need to be restricted overnight.

Customers are being asked to conserve water by turning off taps, both inside and outside, limiting usage of washing machines and dishwashers where possible and taking showers instead of baths, to avoid reservoirs emptying and water pressure to homes and businesses being affected.

Managing Director of Irish Water Jerry Grant says the number of restrictions in place has risen significantly since this morning: