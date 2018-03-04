Inishowen League Results – Sunday 4th March

Fr O Gara Cup – Preliminary Round
Culdaff Res 3 V 1 Redcastle Res
Moville Celtic 1 V 2 Dunree United
Redcastle United 10 V 2 Cockhill Res

Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Aileach FC 4 V 0 Buncrana Hearts
Greencastle 7 V 0 QPS
Clonmany 2 V 2 Illies Celtic
Carn FC 0 V 1 Glengad United

Strand Hotel First Division
Rasheney 3 V 0 Sea Rovers
Gleneely Colts 0 V 3 Aileach Res

Inishowen Engineering Division Two A
Glengad Res 5 V 0 Aileach Youths

Inishowen Engineering Division Two B
Carrowmena 2 V 0 Greencastle Res

