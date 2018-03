Motherwell left it late to score the winner against Hearts in their Scottish Cup Quarter-Final today.

It was Lettermacaward man Carl McHugh who scored the decisive goal on 85 minutes.

Motherwell had taken the lead early on through a John McLaughlin own goal after 7 minutes of play before Kyle Lafferty equalised for Hearts on 51 minutes.

McHugh was able to wrap up the tie for his side on 85 minutes and book their place in the semi-final.