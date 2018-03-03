Schools and colleges to re-open where possible on Monday



A statement from the Department of Education has said that, where possible, schools, colleges of further education and third level institutions will re-open on Monday.

However, decisions will be made by schools, colleges of further education and third level institutions on an individual basis depending on the circumstances and conditions in their area.

As always, schools must ensure the safety of those in their care and give due consideration to this when making a decision to re-open.

The position regarding school transport services will be regularly monitored over the weekend. It is expected that Bus Éireann will be in a position to advise schools tomorrow evening on school transport routes that will not operate on Monday and schools will contact the families involved. However, some decisions on individual schools transport routes may still not be confirmed until Monday morning given changing local conditions