No plans to reduce Garda numbers in Donegal Town



An Garda Síochána say there are no plans to reduce the number of Gardai in Donegal Town following the announcement of plans to reduce the stations opening hours.

In a statement the force says despite recent retirements, the number of Gardai in Donegal Town and surrounding areas has been retained in recent years.

An Garda Síochána say their commitment to the policing of Donegal Town is apparent by the significant refurbishment of the station, due to commence before summer and furthermore, there are no plans to reduce the number of Gardai.

At present the station is open on a 24-hour basis along with the delivery of a Garda patrol and response service.

However, the force says, from analysis of callers to the station, it is apparent that there are very few callers during off peak hours.

They are of the view that the community in Donegal Town would be better served by the increased patrolling, including beat patrols, which would be delivered if the Garda member who would normally be on sttaion duty were out patrolling during off peak hours

An Garda Síochána wish to emphasize there is no downgrading in patrolling or Garda response in Donegal Town.