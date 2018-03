2-1 was the final score in the only game being played in the Donegal Junior League today between Keadue Rovers and Strand Rovers.

Strand Rovers had a chance to go 5 points clear at the top, but fell 2-0 behind in the second half, through goals from Michael Greene and Gavin McGlanaghey for Keadue.

Matthew O’Donnell pulled one back for Strand on 70 minutes, but Keadue held on to give the league leaders their first loss of the season.