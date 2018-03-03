Donegal man arrested in Ibiza for alleged abuse of his partner

A Donegal man has been arrested in Ibiza on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman who was held against her will for three days.

54-year-old man Michael Murray, originally from Letterkenny was arrested after his alleged victim tried to commit suicide with a knife.

The incident occurred at a shop in Ibiza Town at around 7pm on Monday of last week. The woman, a 47-year-old also from Ireland, is believed to have been his girlfriend.

She remains in intensive care at the nearby Can Misses Hospital.

Murray was due to appear at a hearing in court today this weekend.

A Spanish Police spokesperson said: “National Police have arrested a 54-year-old man for domestic violence after allegedly having subjected his partner to physical and sexual abuse over three days. “His 47-year-old partner, after allegedly being held against her will during those three days and suffering several episodes of violence, was able to escape and on Monday took refuge inside a shop near their home”