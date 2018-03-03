Coalisland’s Nathan Rafferty defeats Peter Wright in UK Open

18 year old Nathan Rafferty from Coalisland defeated defending champion and world number 2 Peter Wright in the UK Open last night in Somerset.

10-9 was the final score for the Tyrone youngster, who will now take on Welshman Robert Owen in the fourth round.

Rafferty spoke with Dan Dawson and says it’s a dream come true…

Derry’s Daryl Gurney has lost out in the fourth round to Kim Huybrechts on a scoreline of 10-5.

There have been some other huge shocks at the UK Open so far, with Michael van Gerwen, Raymond van Barneveld, Dave Chisnall, Adrian Lewis and Simon Whitlock all out of the competition.