Calls on Minister to support farmers following extreme weather



Fianna Fáil’s Agriculture Spokesperson has called on Minister Michael Creed to convene a meeting next week to discuss the best way to support farmers in the aftermath of the extreme weather conditions that have taken hold this week.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue says every farmer in the country has been affected by Storm Emma.

Deputy McConalogue says now is lambing and calving season with animals that would normally be out in fields have to remain indoors due to the sub-zero temperatures.

He is calling on Minister Creed to rethink his approach to the Fodder Crisis Fund.

He says the Minister was forced to establish a fodder fund for farmers affected by adverse weather last year; however the fund he announced was extremely limited.

He is now urging him to revise his current position, and expand that scheme to include meal vouchers and other payments as farmers are already struggling with high fodder prices.