Weather warning for Donegal downgraded to Orange

Storm Emma has brought heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions to many parts of the country overnight.

A status red warning remains in place for Leinster, Munster and Galway until 6pm with sub-zero temperatures and significant snow accumulations expected.

Meanwhile an orange warning is in effect for Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

Everyone’s being reminded to stay indoors until the worst of the weather passes.

Met Eireann forecaster John Eagleton explains how the storm will develop this morning: