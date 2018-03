Around 24 thousand homes across the country are without electricity this morning due to Storm Emma.

Almost 1400 homes in Donegal are without power – 1224 in the Buncrana area and 173 in Gweedore.

Dublin, Louth, Kildare and Offaly are the worst affected.

The ESB has asked customers to check if their fault has already been reported on powercheck.ie before they call.

Derek Hynes, Operations Manager with ESB Networks Plans, says plans are in place to deal with outages: