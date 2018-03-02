Shiels frustrated as Derry still unable to train on new 3G pitch

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels has expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact that his team has been prevented from training at the revamped Brandywell Stadium.

City have played three away games to date and this weekend’s match against Dundalk would have been their first at the upgraded venue, but it has been called off.

Derry and Strabane Council own the ground but Derry have been unable to train the new 3G pitch.

Shiels has wondered why they have been turned away and is not happy with the situation.