Scottish Premiership strugglers Ross County are looking for a new manager this morning – after Owen Coyle’s resignation.

The former Burnley and Bolton boss – whose parents hail from north-west Donegal, quit after just five months in charge – with the team bottom of the table.

Coyle, who made over 660 senior club appearances during a long career with over ten clubs, got one Republic of Ireland senior cup.

He is a regular visitor to Donegal.