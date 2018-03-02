One person arrested over spate of burglaries in cross-border operation

One person has been arrested in connection with a spate of burglaries in Donegal and Tyrone in recent weeks.

The arrest is part of a cross-border operation between Donegal Gardai and the Police.

In a statement police in Strabane have confirmed that they had received a number of reports of commercial burglaries in rural areas of Strabane recently which coincided with burglaries reported by Gardai in Donegal.

As a result, PSNI officers working alongside An Garda Siochana, completed a number of searches on both sides of the border.

Subsequently, one person has been arrested in relation to the offences and subsequent stolen items have been recovered.

Gardai and police are asking the wider public to remain vigilant, especially in rural areas, make note of any suspicious vehicles and report them immediately.