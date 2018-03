There are fears that there not enough skilled tradespeople to meet the current demand in the Donegal construction industry.

It follows reports that the crash has resulted in little interest in the job and that it’s now taking its toll on projects.

Donegal’s Build 18 expo in association with AIB is taking place in Newtowncunningham at the end of the month.

Spokesperson Darren Donaghy is encouraging people to consider the profession: