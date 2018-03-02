Local companies invited to apply for NW Trade Missions

The Ireland North West Trade Missions, a joint venture between Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council have been launched today.

The initiative is aimed at supporting enterprises in the Creative Digital Technologies, Life and Health Sciences, Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering sectors, interested in tapping into new markets across the Atlantic.

Local companies in the North West are now being invited to sign up for the two cross-border trade mission trips in both Boston and Philadelphia this coming June and November.

Rosalind Young, Investment Manager with Derry City and Strabane District Council: