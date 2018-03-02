Letterkenny focused electoral district a step closer

A Letterkenny Councillor says there is no point in returning to a single Letterkenny focused electoral district, unless it has budgetary independence.

Cllr Dessie Shiels was speaking after Donegal County Council made a submission to the Local Area Boundary Commission.

In its submission in relation to proposed changes to the current Municipal District System in Donegal, Donegal County Council suggests that “an additional distinct urban focused local electoral area be established in the Letterkenny Municipal District with the town of Letterkenny at its core” be established.

Cllr Shiels claims that in effect, this is an official request that there be a return of Letterkenny Town Council.

However, Cllr Shiels says the capacity of members to make real budgetary decisions will be key, if such a move is to be worthwhile.

He says there have been ongoing urban/rural divide issues within the current Letterkenny Municipal District, and these issues have been contributed to by a failure to give the Letterkenny Municipal District budgetary autonomy.

He says under the Local Government Reform Act 2014, each Municipal District would have its own budget, but that has not happened and as a consequence all funding spent in the Letterkenny Municipal District is allocated by management in Lifford.

He says there would be little point in bringing back what would effectively be a Letterkenny Town Council unless it is given real budgetary independence.