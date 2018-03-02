Latest update on effects of Storm Emma in Donegal

Power has now been fully restored to the entire county.

Over 1,200 homes and businesses across Donegal were without power this morning with ESB crews working throughout the day.

Donegal County Council say gritting trucks have returned to their normal winter maintenance schedule and will be deployed as per normal from 5pm this evening.

However, the local authority says some local roads remain impassable due to snow accumulations from yesterday and these are only being cleared by the Council’s Roads Service where an emergency exists.

While all gritted roads throughout the county remain passable with no serious disruptions to report.

Yesterday afternoon Donegal County Council’s Civil Defence were activated by the HSE to transport patients and staff. Three 4×4 vehicles with drivers and helpers were operational in this role with operations stood down at 11.30pm on last evening.

With the weather warning downgraded to yellow for the North West, Ryanair has advised that it plans a return to full operations at Ireland West Airport tomorrow while remaining in close contact with the airport and relevant authorities.