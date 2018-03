It appears efforts to discharge patients from Letterkenny University Hospital were broadly successful yesterday, with just five people awaiting admission there this morning, none of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That contrasts with Sligo, where there were 20 people awaiting in-patient beds today, 15 of them in the Emergency Department.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 290 people awaiting admission, the highest number, 37, at Cork University Hospital.