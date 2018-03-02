Irish Water urging customers in Donegal to conserve water due to increased demand

Irish Water are asking customers in Donegal to conserve water with supplies under pressure due to increased demand during the extremely cold weather of recent.

Irish Water working in partnership with Donegal County Council is advising customers that due to the extremely cold weather conditions and exceptionally high usage, water treatment plants are struggling to keep up with water supply demands.

Time restrictions are being placed on the Lough Mourne water supply tonight from 12 midnight to 7am tomorrow morning to allow reservoirs to refill.

Sean Corrigan, Regional Information Officer with Irish Water says it is vital people try conserve water overnight: