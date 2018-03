There have been a number of power outages in Donegal this morning.

At arond 6 o’clock this morning, over a hundred homes and businesses were left without power in Gweedore. A number have had their power restored, but 128 customers are still waiting, with ESB Networks saying all should be back on line by 2.45pm.

In Inishowen, over 1,200 homes and businesses were without power this morning.

That’s now been reduced to 119 outages, with power set to be restored to all areas by 1.30 this afternoon.