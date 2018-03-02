Cast iron sought for NE Inishowen water upgrade – Mac Lochlainn

A Donegal Senator is seeking a meeting with senior Irish Water officials to seek assurances over the delivery of €5.8 million North East Inishowen water upgrade.

It was announced last week that administrators had been appointed to Lagan Construction, who won the contract for €3.7 million worth of the overall project.

Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says while he is welcoming Irish Water’s statement that the utility is committed to delivering the project, he says what the people of North East Inishowen need are cast iron assurances: