Ulster GAA postpone weekend fixtures

The Ulster Council have confirmed fixtures in the province this weekend are off.

They said in a statement – all games scheduled for this weekend in the Buncrana Cup, Jim McGuigan, Ulster Minor Football League, Celtic Challenge and Ulster Club Football League have been postponed due to the deteriorating weather conditions.

Donegal were due to travel to play Antrim in the Minor League while Rory Kavanagh’s u16’s side were to host Antrim at Ballybofey in the Buncrana Cup.

Ulster will confirm the refixed dates early next week.