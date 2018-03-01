Tory Islanders disappointed after Dept fail to recognise protest

Anger is said to be growing among some residents on Tory Island after their protest outside the offices of the Department of Heritage,Culture and the Gaeltacht in Galway wasn’t recognised by officials.

The protest took place yesterday, amid the wintry weather, over the suitability of the Queen of Aran Ferry which is due to begin the service from Tory to the mainland on Easter Sunday.

Despite the efforts of some of the community travelling from the island to Galway for the protest, no officials came out to speak to them.

Islander Niamh Duggan says they were hugely disappointed: