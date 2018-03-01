Storm Emma: LUH release further statement on cancellations

Letterkenny University Hospital is now cancelling routine Day Surgery and outpatient appointments today and tomorrow (Friday 2nd).

Patients for dialysis continue to be treated and it is anticipated will continue to be treated today and tomorrow.

The hospital is contacting Renal patients directly to make arrangements for their dialysis and if any dialysis patients have any queries they should contact the Dialysis Unit on 074 9123544.

Patients for Haematology Oncology Day Treatments will continue to be treated today and the situation remains under review for tomorrow and the hospital will contact the patients directly.

Any patients with any queries regarding their treatment should contact the Haematology Oncology Day Unit directly.

Patients should be advised that if they do attend the hospital today for a clinic appointment they will be seen.

The hospital’s Emergency Department remain open 24/7 but continues to be busy and with management expecting difficulties around discharge planning as a consequence of the adverse conditions.

They are encouraging people to consider all options available to them for their healthcare needs and to protect the ED for those most seriously ill as delays can be expected.

They are asking that patients who are being discharged today are collected from the hospital as early as possible to avoid travelling during the worsening conditions forecast for this afternoon

LUH is working closely with colleagues in the Community Health Organisations and with the National Ambulance Service.