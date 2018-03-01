Storm Emma: Full list of road updates and cancellations

ROADS/SNOW ANNOUNCEMENTS
Milford to Kerrykeel is closed. Gritter trying to clear the road due to bad weather.
Really heavy snow in Fanad & Kerrykeel
Very bad snow in Fanad
Milford to Fanad unpassable
Creeslough to Termon road treacherous
Buncrana to Cockhill
Kilmacrennan to Creeslough road very bad
Very heavy snow in Creeslough
CANCELLATIONS/BUSINESS CLOSURES
Due to the red weather status warning:
Letterkenny University Hospital
All Out Patients Appointments are cancelled for today as are All Day Services Appointments.
All clients will be contacted directly by the hospital staff
If you have an appointment today please contact the hospital before travelling
Due to adverse weather warnings McElhinneys Department Store will close today at 2pm and re-open tomorrow Friday 2nd March at 1pm.
All offices of the Revenue Commissioners nationwide are closed today and tomorrow.
Optum Letterkenny offices will be closed today. Please work with your manager for further updates and stay safe
Due to the red alert status now issued to the entire country there will not be any SITT/ LOCAL LINK transport services operating
St. Gabriel’s preschool closed
Creeslough Day Centre closed
Falcarragh Day Hospital closed
Raphoe Livestock Mart – No Sale Today
Leitir (pronounced Litre – as in litre of milk) PW in Kilmacrennan Visitors
Night that was due to be held tonight at 8pm has been cancelled
Cloghan Day Centre – closed
Ulster Bank – all branche in Donegal & all over the country closed
Bank of Ireland – all branches in Donegal
CNNG preschools: COMHAR NAIONRAi NA GAELTACHTA: Wish to advise parents that all Naionrai of CNNG in the Gaeltacht of Donegal will be Closed Thursday 1st March and Friday 2nd March
All Irish Wheelchair Association Day Services cancelled today & tomorrow
All Post Offices are closing at 1pm today & will be also be closed tomorrow Pensions can be collected today
McGonagle Coach & Buses – all services cancelled today
Donegal Sexual Abuse & Rape Crisis Centre including all outreach counselling services closed today & tomorrow. Anyone needing support – National 24 Hour Helpline 1800 44 88 44
Glen Outdoor School in Glenswilly closed until Monday
Letterkenny Community Centre closed until 3pm tomorrow
Mevagh Family Resource Centre, Downings closed today
Cara Children’s Centre closed today & tomorrow
The Doorway Project Community Childcare Centre will be closed today & tomorrow
Urris GAA Club Bingo tonight in Clonmany
Bingo tonight in the Crossroads Parochial Hall, Killygordon cancelled tonight