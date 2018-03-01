Storm Emma: Full list of road updates and cancellations

ROADS/SNOW ANNOUNCEMENTS

Milford to Kerrykeel is closed. Gritter trying to clear the road due to bad weather.

Really heavy snow in Fanad & Kerrykeel

Very bad snow in Fanad

Milford to Fanad unpassable

Creeslough to Termon road treacherous

Buncrana to Cockhill

Milford to Kerrykeel impassable – gritters attempting to get it cleared

Kilmacrennan to Creeslough road very bad

Very heavy snow in Creeslough

CANCELLATIONS/BUSINESS CLOSURES

Due to the red weather status warning:

Letterkenny University Hospital

All Out Patients Appointments are cancelled for today as are All Day Services Appointments.

All clients will be contacted directly by the hospital staff

If you have an appointment today please contact the hospital before travelling

Due to adverse weather warnings McElhinneys Department Store will close today at 2pm and re-open tomorrow Friday 2nd March at 1pm.

All offices of the Revenue Commissioners nationwide are closed today and tomorrow.

Optum Letterkenny offices will be closed today. Please work with your manager for further updates and stay safe

Due to the red alert status now issued to the entire country there will not be any SITT/ LOCAL LINK transport services operating

St. Gabriel’s preschool closed

Creeslough Day Centre closed

Falcarragh Day Hospital closed

Raphoe Livestock Mart – No Sale Today

Leitir (pronounced Litre – as in litre of milk) PW in Kilmacrennan Visitors

Night that was due to be held tonight at 8pm has been cancelled

Cloghan Day Centre – closed

Ulster Bank – all branche in Donegal & all over the country closed

Bank of Ireland – all branches in Donegal

CNNG preschools: COMHAR NAIONRAi NA GAELTACHTA: Wish to advise parents that all Naionrai of CNNG in the Gaeltacht of Donegal will be Closed Thursday 1st March and Friday 2nd March

All Irish Wheelchair Association Day Services cancelled today & tomorrow

All Post Offices are closing at 1pm today & will be also be closed tomorrow Pensions can be collected today

McGonagle Coach & Buses – all services cancelled today

Donegal Sexual Abuse & Rape Crisis Centre including all outreach counselling services closed today & tomorrow. Anyone needing support – National 24 Hour Helpline 1800 44 88 44

Glen Outdoor School in Glenswilly closed until Monday

Letterkenny Community Centre closed until 3pm tomorrow

Mevagh Family Resource Centre, Downings closed today

Cara Children’s Centre closed today & tomorrow

The Doorway Project Community Childcare Centre will be closed today & tomorrow

Urris GAA Club Bingo tonight in Clonmany

Bingo tonight in the Crossroads Parochial Hall, Killygordon cancelled tonight