A status red snow and ice warning is in place nationwide – with people being warned to stay indoors from 4pm.

Last night Met Eireann updated the red alert to include all counties, until tomorrow afternoon.

Further snow showers are expected this morning, with Storm Emma bringing blizzard like conditions this afternoon

All schools, colleges and third level institutions will be closed today and tomorrow.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is warning people not to take any chances.