Status Red Weather Alert now valid until 6am tomorrow

Met Eireann’s Status Red Weather Warning covering Donegal and other counties in Ulster and Connaught has been updated.

The initial warning, published last night at 11 o’clock, covered the period until 3pm on Friday afternoon. The revised notice is now valid until 6 in the morning.

The Red Alert in Munster and Leinster remains in place until 12 noon tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a number of army personnel in the county are out to help emergency services in Donegal. In particular, they are helping key HSE staff get to and from work, as well as helping patients travel where necessary.