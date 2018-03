Serious concern has been raised over the impact the persistent cold weather is having on mica affected homes in Donegal.

Up to 5,000 properties in the county are thought to be affected by the defective block issue with people effectively living in fear of their homes crumbling around them.

However, it’s now been claimed that the cold snap may escalate the problem even further.

Cllr Martin McDermott says theses homes are under an increasing threat and the Government must step up: