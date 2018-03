James McCarthy could make an earlier-than-expected return from injury.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder suffered a double leg break during Everton’s 1-1 draw with West Brom at Goodison Park in January.

It had been thought McCarthy would be out of action until after the start of next season.

But his Everton manager Sam Allardyce says McCarthy is to see a specialist with the hope he will be fit for the start of their pre-season.