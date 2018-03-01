Keeper Peter Boyle leaves Donegal Panel

Goalkeeper Peter Boyle has left the Donegal panel.

Its understood Boyle informed manager Declan Bonner of his decision earlier this week.

Boyle had been in goals in place of Mark Anthony McGinley during the opening games in the league up until last Sunday’s tie against Kildare.

The Aodh Rua Ballyshannon clubman was expected to take his place in the starting line up on his home pitch at Fr Tierney Park but St. Eunan’s stopper Shaun Patton started between the posts instead.

Patton was also in goals the previous week in the Dr McKenna Cup Final victory against Tyrone and it’s believed he was to line out in their league encounter in Omagh on Saturday.

That game along with the rest of the games in the Allianz League were called off due to the weather on Thursday.

It’s understood another keeper, Danny Rodgers, joined up with the senior squad for training at a mid-week session.

Boyle’s move away from the panel has yet to be officially confirmed by Donegal management.