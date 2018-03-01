Institute and Ardstraw included in UEFA disaster fund

Institute Football Club in Derry and Ardstraw in Tyrone will receive money from the UEFA natural disaster fund after floods decimated their grounds last August.

Irish League Championship leaders Institute will be given €160,880 from the fund while Ardstraw who play in the Intermediate League will be given €57,860.

Stute were forced out of their home due to the severe water damage and an infestation of Japanese Knotweed that engulfed the venue.

The club, who spent over 30 years at Drumahoe, have a leasing agreement with the YMCA for using their facilities.