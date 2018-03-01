GAA Programme – 28/02/18

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme Tom Comack was joined by Gaoth Dobhair’s Ulster U-21 Club winning captain Niall Friel and the man that masterminded the success, Tom Beag Gillespie. Niall and Tom Beag reflect on Gaoth Dobhair’s Ulster U-21 club final win over Lavey from Derry, the weekend before last.

Also on this week’s programme, Coláiste Ailigh’s Ulster Senior Schools O’Doherty Cup winning coach John Bosco Gallagher – Coláiste Ailigh defeated Ballybay CS from Monaghan to win the O’Doherty Cup and a first Ulster crown for the Letterkenny school, on Tuesday.

And Donegal Oifigeach Cultura agus Teanga Fergus McGee look’s ahead to Friday night’s Donegal Senior Scór final which is on in Glenfin…