A fourth body, believed to be that of a young child, has been found by police investigating a fire than killed three people in Co. Fermanagh earlier this week.

The body of a woman and two children were discovered at a house in Derrylin on Tuesday.

A 27 year man is being questioned on suspicion of murder as officers believe the blaze was started deliberately. The man had been hospitalised after his arrest, but police have confirmed he is now in their custody.