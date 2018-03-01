Donegal’s Rhys Irwin starts his World stage adventure

15 year old school boy Rhys Irwin begins on his journey of a lifetime this weekend in Valentia Spain.

Rhys is set to make his mark in racing history as the only rider from the Republic of Ireland to make the cut onto the British Talent Cup team.

He was was chosen at Silverstone last August from a select group of the most talented young racers representing Republic of Ireland, Wales, Northern Ireland, England and Scotland.

Rhys will exchange contracts with Dorna, the world promoter for motorcycle racing, at their first testing session of the year.

The championship will see the team race at selected Moto Gp and World Superbike rounds and selected British Superbike Rounds.

Rhys has already taken advice from current Moto GP riders when they meet at the Silverstone Moto GP race event during Dorna’s press announcement.

An excited Rhys plans to make the most of this opportunity, ‘This really is a dream come true for me as it is something money can’t buy. I am thrilled that all the sacrifices I have made this last 2 years on short circuit racing has paid off and I promise to do my best for myself and for those who have helped me to get this far. I would like to thank those who have helped me – James Gallgher of Oasis Bar Letterkenny, Wesley and Grace Ann Regan Clean Rubber Donegal/Sligo, James Gibbons Electrical, Motorcycling Ireland, Kelly’s Centra Mountain Top, DS waste Kilmacrennan, Uncle Eustace McKee, Joe Macs Portadown and Dougherty photography Kilmacrennan.