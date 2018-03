Finn harps first home game of the season will be next Monday night against the Mayo League in the EA Sports Cup.

Harps tie against Longford along with the nine other SSE Airtricity League games for Friday and Saturday have been postponed due to Storm Emma and the impending bad weather.

Harps first two games have been called off and it’s another blow for the club as they miss out on their first home gate of the season.

Captain Ciaran Coll is disappointed with another cancellation…