Speech & language therapy at Falcarragh operating one day a week

It’s been confirmed that speech and language therapy services provided at Falcarragh Community Hospital are currently operating just one day a week.

In a statement, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty has heavily criticised the move.

The HSE has confirmed that the speech and language therapy services that had been available two days a week, has been forced to reduce services to one day owing to ongoing staffing issues at the facility.

Deputy Doherty has also received confirmation that further service disruption at the facility is now extremely likely due to the impending retirement of a service therapist.

This is not the first time, the local community in Falcarragh have experienced disruption to the service as Deputy Doherty says for a number of months in 2016, up until January 2017, the service was also forced to operate on a one day basis due to a staff resignation and a failed recruitment drive.