Ollie Horgan on further fixture frustration for Harps

Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan is suprised by the powers of Irish football following the postponement of Harps game this Friday with Longford due to the forecast bad weather.

It’s further frustration for Harps who had last weeks game with Drogheda United postponed due to a lighting issue.

Now, their first game of the season at home has also been cancelled due to Storm Emma.

All ten matches in the Premier and First Divisions on Friday night have been called off.

Derry City’s first game at the new Brandywell Stadium has also fallen to the weather.

The storm is expected to hit with force further south – with the north west set to miss the worst of the weather.

It now means Finn Harps first game of the season will now be next Monday 5th March against the Mayo League in the EA Sports Cup.

Speaking with Ryan Ferry, Harps boss Horgan is frustrated…