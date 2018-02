Derry City have their first Premier Division win of the season under their belt and Kenny Shiels continues to hold a hex over Bohemians.

Ronan Curtis got the games only goal as Derry City ran out 1-nil winners at Dalymount last night.

Eoghan Stokes also had a late Bohs penalty saved by Ger Doherty, as Shiels picked up an eighth consecutive win over the Gypsies as Derry manager.