HSE discuss preparations for Donegal community services amid weather warning

The HSE Management team for Community Healthcare Organisation covering Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim, and Monaghan and Sligo has met to discuss preparations for the severe cold weather expected later this week.

The HSE assures the public that preparations are underway to ensure health services are prepared for the cold weather.

A spokesperson has said efforts will be made to maintain all essential services; particularly services to vulnerable people at home in the community with the situation being closely monitored in the days ahead.

The HSE will be monitoring updates from Met Éireann and the Office of Emergency Planning and advises that hospital and community healthcare services are working to ensure safe delivery of services for the public.

All HSE CHO 1 Community services are currently proceeding as normal today, Wednesday. The situation will be closely monitored and using all channels of communications to update patients / clients and the general public regarding any changes or postponements that may be necessitated.