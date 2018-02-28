Government confirms doubling of fuel allowance

The government has confirmed the fuel allowance will be doubled this week to take account of the freezing temperatures.

Around 330,000 people will benefit from the extra €22.50 this week to heat their homes, according to Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty.

Leas Ceann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher was one of those who called for such an initiative, he has welcomed the government’s response, and says if the cold snap continues, the double allowance should be implemented again next week……….