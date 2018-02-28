Gardai in Buncrana warn of dangerous road conditions

Gardai in Buncrana are advising motorists to drive with extreme caution in and around the Inishowen area due to very dangerous road conditions.

With lowest temperatures of -3 to -6 degrees forecast for tonight, Gardai are asking drivers to avoid travel where necessary.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has called on the public to stay safe and to heed the warnings from Met Eireann and state agencies over the next two days.

Speaking at the Governments Emergency Coordination Committee headquarters this evening he said the full resources of the state are being mobilised and decisions on school closures in Ulster will be made locally: