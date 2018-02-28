Garda patrols would serve Donegal better – Garda management

An Garda Síochana says the community in the wider Donegal Town area would be better served by more Garda patrols.

A statement issued by the Garda Management yesterday said that a recent analysis showed that there were very few calls to the station during off-peak hours.

The statement continues that Gardai working on station duty during those hours would be in a better position to serve the community if they were out on the beat instead.

It follows reports that the 24 hour Garda station is set to reduce its opening hours.

Donegal GRA representative is Brendan O’Connor: