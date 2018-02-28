GAA to make match calls on Friday

The GAA will wait until Friday to make a decision on whether this weekend’s League games will go ahead.

There’s a full round of fixtures for the Football League across Saturday and Sunday.

While the final round of group games in the hurling league are set to be played on Sunday.

If they’re called off it could prove problematic, with no free weekends between now and the final date of March 24th.

Donegal Hurlers are due to play Armagh on Sunday at the Athletic Grounds, where a win for Marty McCann’s side will confirm their safety in Division 2B.

Football wise, Tyrone and Donegal meet on Saturday night in Omagh in Division One and Derry play in Armagh in Division Three.

If those games are called off, they could play them the following weekend.