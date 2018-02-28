FAI and GAA monitoring weather situation

The F-A-I say they’ll ‘monitor’ the weather situation over the next 24-hours before making a decision on whether to postpone any League of Ireland games this weekend.

The association say they’re ‘working closely with all clubs’ regarding the safety around stadiums and condition of pitches.

10 games are scheduled to be played across Friday and Saturday.

On Friday evening, Derry City are due to meet Dundalk in the Premier Division at the new Brandywell Stadium while Finn Harps welcome Longford Town to Finn Park in their first home game of the First Division.

The GAA have also confirmed that a fixtures plan is being put in place to cater for any potential negative impact caused by the adverse weather on the Allianz Leagues.

If required, the details of this contingency plan will be announced later in the week.

Donegal are due to play Tyrone in Division One of the Allianz League on Saturday and Derry will take Armagh at the Athletic Grounds in Division Three.