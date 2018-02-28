Donegal set for a bitterly cold day and night ahead

It’s going to remain bitterly cold in Donegal today with temperatures of just zero to 2 degrees throughout the day.

Some parts of the county are waking up to some snowfall this morning although the east of the country has experienced the worst of the overnight wintry showers.

As a result, Met Eireann has issued a Status Red Snow-Ice Alert for the east of the country.

It came into effect at 5 this morning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath and will remain in effect until 12 o’clock tomorrow afternoon.

Schools are likely to close in those counties today following heavy snowfall overnight.

The arrival of Storm Emma tomorrow is set to bring more heavy snowfall and gale force winds.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says the country is prepared for the storm to come:

Meanwhile tonight, Met Eireann say that there may be some further scattered snow showers in places in Donegal.

It’s going to get extremely cold tonight too with lowest temperatures of minus 3 to minus 6 degrees with frost and icy patches.