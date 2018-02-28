Criminals may use bad weather as cover – Wallace

The Crime Prevention Officer in the Donegal Garda Division is urging business people to check their premises in the event of any early closures caused by bad weather.

Sergeant Paul Wallace issued a statement today urging everyone in the community to make contact with people living alone in isolated areas to ensure they are safe and well.

He also warned that bad weather can be used by criminals, confirming that a break in through the roof of the shop and post office in Leitermacaward last weekend bore similarities to other incidents in Donegal in recent months…………….