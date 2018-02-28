Council renew grit heaps in Stranorlar as cold snap continues

An update and renewal of community grit heaps across the Stranorlar Municipal District has been welcomed, particularly in light of the sub zero temperatures being experienced across the county.

Donegal County Council has advsied that a Grit/ Salt mix will be available at a number of locations across the area to assist the community in treating isolated hills and roads, as part of a long-running initiative

Councillor Patrick McGowan has welcomed the update and renewal of the initiative but says he was surprised to learn that it has not been rolled out countywide: